Cannes 2025: Phool Kumari takes over the internet! Actress Nitanshi Goel made her debut appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The Laapataa Ladies actor is the youngest to debut and grace the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes. Her viral look is all over the internet, in which she paid tribute to legendary Indian actresses Rekha, Sridevi, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, and Waheeda Rehman, among others, in the most fashionable statement ever.

Nitanshi Goel's Cannes 2025 VIRAL Look

Nitanishi made head turn with her debut look at the Cannes India Pavilion, The actress hair accessory steal the spotlight, looks nothing sort of a tribute, The handmade custom pearl hair accessory, beautifully crafted by Be Abhika featured cascading pearl strands decorated with miniature photo frames of legendary Indian actresses. Nitanshi paid a heartwarming tribute to evergreen Lady superstars Madhubala,Vyjayanthimala,Waheeda Rehman,Nutan, Sridevi, Rekha, Hema Malini.The photo frames featured black and white images of the iconic actresses of the Indian cinema.

Decoding Nitanshi Goel's Red Carpet Look

Laapataa Ladies actor’s look is nothing short of Pinterest-coded. She opted for a saree—her red carpet look was a custom, pre-draped ivory saree. The saree featured a fluid, pre-constructed drape with an extended trail. It was adorned with delicate bow embroidery, cascading 3D floral accents, and subtle paisley motifs brought to life through an ancient resist-dyeing technique. The blouse was intricately handcrafted with pearl and bead detailing, reminiscent of vintage Indian heirloom work. She completed her look with minimal accessories.

Earlier the actress expressed excitment for her debut. Nitanshi said, "I came into this industry with aspirations of making things happen for me. From the incredible journey of 'Laapataa Ladies' to now standing on the global stage at Cannes, I am getting closer to realizing them. I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may. Being able to represent those girls at a global stage is a moment of sheer happiness. By me being on the carpet, I wish to empower each female out there who is taking charge of their life, dreams, and career. It's an absolute honor.", as per IANS.

Making it global with her Cannes 2025 debut, Nitanshi Goel represented the global beauty brans L'Oréal Paris with a stunning red carpet statement, a tribute to legendary divas of Indian cinema.