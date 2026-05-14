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NewsEntertainmentPeopleCannes 2026: Alia Bhatt arrives in her princess era, exuding charm in powder blue gown for her second red carpet look - Pics
CANNES 2026

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt arrives in her princess era, exuding charm in powder blue gown for her second red carpet look - Pics

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year, where she turned several heads in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown, earning widespread appreciation for her debut appearance.

|Last Updated: May 14, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt arrives in her princess era, exuding charm in powder blue gown for her second red carpet look - PicsPic Courtesy: Instagram/@aliabhatt

Cannes: Once again, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with her enchanting appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, turning heads and drawing admiration as she graced the prestigious red carpet event on Wednesday evening.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Who is Carlos Sainz Jr.? Formula 1 heartthrob sparks internet frenzy after crossover with Alia Bhatt

The 'Highway' star arrived at the red carpet in a truly magical ensemble, exuding elegance and charm as she looked nothing short of a modern-day princess. Her appearance immediately became one of the most talked-about moments from the festival, with fans and photographers capturing her every move.

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A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

For her red carpet appearance, Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous powder blue gown that highlighted her graceful presence and sophisticated fashion sensibility. The flowing ensemble added a fairytale-like aura to her overall look, perfectly aligning with the glamorous tone of the Cannes Film Festival.

Ahead of stepping into the spotlight in front of the paparazzi, the actor took to her Instagram Story to share a brief yet captivating glimpse of her preparation and final look.

The short clip showcased Alia from behind as she stood elegantly in her gown, opening curtains to let natural light flow in, creating a cinematic and dreamy visual moment.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt embraces desi glamour with modern flair, dons custom dhoti skirt with payal, bindi and nath

"Almost time," she captioned the post.

To complement her ensemble, Alia accessorised her look with a delicate lacey choker featuring a pendant, adding a subtle yet refined touch to her overall appearance. The minimal yet elegant styling further enhanced her princess-like aura on the red carpet.

Alia was attending the premiere of 'A Woman's Life' at the festival.

The actor has returned to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year, where she turned several heads in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown, earning widespread appreciation for her debut appearance.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival officially commenced on May 12 and will continue until May 23.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the series 'The Railway Men', and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' is set to arrive in theatres on July 10.

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