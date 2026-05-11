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NewsEntertainmentPeopleCannes 2026: Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in style, gets papped at airport - Watch
CANNES 2026

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in style, gets papped at airport - Watch

Cannes 2026: The festival is scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23 and is expected to see several international celebrities and film personalities walk the red carpet.

|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in style, gets papped at airport - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As anticipation builds around the Cannes Film Festival 2026, actor Alia Bhatt offered fans a stylish glimpse into her journey to the French Riviera through a playful Instagram story shared while travelling. In the post, Bhatt was seen seated inside an aeroplane, embracing a relaxed yet polished travel aesthetic.

ALSO READ: Cannes film festival 2026: When will it start? Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt - Indian stars who are likely to grace the red carpet

She wore a pink baseball cap embroidered with the phrase "tinted and unbothered" and held a lip product from L'Oreal Paris, which she tagged in the story, highlighting her association with the global beauty brand.

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Adding a touch of humour to the update, the actor captioned the story "stain alive," a playful reference to the 'Stayin' Alive classic by the Bee Gees, which also featured as the background music for the clip.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026 Indian guest list: Karan Johar, Ammy Virk, Ashutosh Gowariker & other big names to represent India on global stage

The Instagram update arrives shortly after Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport late on Sunday, departing for France to attend the festival.

She was photographed in a chic airport ensemble featuring a black long coat layered over a white tank top, paired with jeans and boots as she prepared for her international departure.

The actor is returning to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris after making her debut at the prestigious event last year.

The festival is scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23 and is expected to see several international celebrities and film personalities walk the red carpet.

On the professional front, Bhatt will next star in the upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for directing the series 'The Railway Men'. 

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