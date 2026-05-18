Cannes 2026: Anupria Goenka heads to film festival to promote her film Bombay Stories

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and model Anupria Goenka is now all set to head to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and promote her film, Bombay Stories.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is adapted from Saadat Hasan Manto’s iconic short story Hatak, which is part of his renowned collection bearing the same title. Marking Anupriya Goenka’s first independent film, the project takes a satirical look at the lives and struggles of sex workers. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Sushmita Singh in key roles.

Anupria Goenka Opens Up About Playing Saugandhi in Hatak

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The film is being screened at the market section but not in the official selection.

Talking about the film, Anupria says, “I have always wanted to do independent cinema and am so glad, am portraying a character written by Manto, in my first. Hatak means insult and my story is about Saugandhi’s journey navigating her own self through the society’s scrutiny towards her. Elaborating on the character she says “Saugandhi being a sex worker has resigned to that life. But she craves love, appreciation, and the feeling of being made to feel like a woman by a man, and not just be treated like a sexual object.” She adds, “I found so much of me in her and explored so many other shades of me as a woman through Saugandhi.”

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This opportunity of being at Cannes comes with a sense of gratitude and responsibility for Anupria, and she acknowledges it. “My belief is that as long as someone wants to sell their body and has the agency to do that, it's absolutely their choice. It's like any other profession. It becomes a sin and is abhorring when one is forced into the system against their choice, when they don't have any legal rights or are dehumanized and looked upon like object. This then needs to be stopped at all costs. It also takes away the respect that the profession deserves, and through the film the team wants to shed light on the discrimination, sex workers face and mirror the reality of the society.” she shares, adding, “We hope that the message gets across to everyone who watches the film.

About Anupriya Goenka

Anupriya Goenka is an Indian actress and model who has made a mark in Hindi films and digital entertainment. She first gained attention through the Bharat Nirman campaign in 2013 and went on to feature in popular films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, War, and Dishoom. She is also known for her performances in acclaimed web series including Sacred Games, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, Aashram, and Criminal Justice. Born in Kanpur, she later moved to Mumbai to follow her passion for acting after working in the corporate sector and contributing to her family business.