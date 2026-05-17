Cannes 2026: James Grey’s ‘Paper Tiger’ earns 10-minute standing ovation at world premiere

Cannes: Filmmaker James Gray received a rousing 10-minute standing ovation at the world premiere of his latest film, 'Paper Tiger', at the Grand Theatre Lumiere during the Cannes Film Festival.

As per Deadline, the applause was led by several prominent names in attendance, including Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski. Gray got emotional and paused to acknowledge the audience and thanked them for supporting cinema.

Addressing the crowd after the screening, Gray said, "There's much more gray now in the beard, not just the name, but the beard. And I have learned finally to appreciate. But more I appreciate you, without you, there is no cinema, cinema needs you. And cinema needs you guys more than ever. Really. This is really an important time and Cannes is so important for that reason and you are important for that reason. So, it moves me greatly to see you here in this theater where I have many great memories. And I love you all, what can I say, I'm going to leave soon, so I can hide," as quoted by Deadline.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Cannes 2026: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in bold lime-green couture gown

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller. According to the official synopsis, 'Paper Tiger' follows two brothers chasing the American Dream before becoming trapped in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that threatens their family, pushing relationships toward betrayal and conflict.

Driver and Teller attended the premiere, while Johansson was absent from the screening.

This marks Gray's sixth film to premiere at Cannes. His previous appearance at the festival came in 2022 with 'Armageddon Time', which received a five-minute standing ovation.

During this year's reception, Gray jokingly encouraged audiences to continue applauding longer by pointing to his watch while looking toward viewers seated in the rafters.

'Paper Tiger' was first announced during last year's Cannes market and later became a late addition to the festival's in-competition lineup.

US distribution rights were subsequently acquired by NEON, known for its recent Palme d'Or-winning streak at Cannes, as per Deadline.

Gray's earlier Cannes world premieres include 'The Immigrant', 'Two Lovers', 'We Own the Night' and 'The Yards'. Despite multiple festival appearances and critical acclaim, the director has yet to win a prize at Cannes.