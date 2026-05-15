Cannes 2026: Kalyani Priyadarshan begins elegant fashion journey at India Pavilion in all-white look

Cannes 2026: Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has officially kicked off her Cannes fashion journey ahead of her much-anticipated red carpet debut at Cannes 2026.

On May 13, she made her first official appearance at the India Pavilion, opting for a refined all-white ensemble that set the tone for her festival wardrobe. The look is balanced, structured tailoring with soft elegance, presenting a contemporary take on power dressing.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's outfit

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Her outfit featured a sleeveless blazer-style top with a plunging V-neckline and sharply defined lapels. The structured bodice cinched at the waist before flaring into a subtle peplum-inspired hem, adding sculptural definition to the silhouette.

Complementing this was a flowing floor-length skirt that introduced movement and fluidity. Ruched detailing across the waist and hips added texture while enhancing the overall fit, reinforcing the timeless appeal of monochrome styling.

Elevating the minimalist palette, Priyadarshan paired her ensemble with statement diamond jewellery. Layered necklaces and rings added a touch of glamour while preserving the outfit’s understated aesthetic.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she highlighted the craftsmanship behind her jewellery, noting, “The jewellery took many, many days and many, many man-hours to make. It was a custom-made piece from Kalyan Jewellers. It’s a beauty.”

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Priyadarshan on Cannes debut: “I Just Want to Enjoy the Experience”

Ahead of her official red carpet appearance, Priyadarshan expressed excitement about stepping onto one of cinema’s most iconic global stages.

Speaking to IANS, she said Cannes has always represented a landmark celebration of cinema, adding that being part of the festival feels particularly special this year. She also acknowledged the growing global recognition of Indian cinema and the opportunity to be part of that evolving narrative.

Revealing her approach to the festival, she shared that she intends to keep things relaxed and immersive rather than pressuring herself with expectations.

“I just want to enjoy the whole experience and go with the flow without putting too much pressure on myself,” she said, adding that her outfit for the red carpet was still being finalized.

Priyadarshan’s recent film Lokah Chapter One: Chandra has further strengthened her position in Indian cinema, earning positive audience response and adding to her growing credibility as a performer.

Grateful for the reception, she expressed her appreciation on social media, emphasising the importance of strong storytelling and audience support in shaping cinematic success.

As she prepares for her Cannes debut, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s early appearances signal a carefully curated fashion narrative, one rooted in minimalism, craftsmanship, and modern elegance. With anticipation building for her red carpet moment, all eyes remain on how she continues to define her presence at Cannes 2026.