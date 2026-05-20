Cannes 2026: Ruchi Gujjar urges PM Narendra Modi to spread awareness against Ghunghat Pratha

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ruchi Gujjar made a bold statement during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, using the global platform to raise her voice against the age-old Ghunghat Pratha still prevalent in several parts of rural India.

She even urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong action towards ending the age-old practice as a major step towards promoting women’s freedom and equality.

Coming from Rajasthan, Ruchi chose to use her Cannes appearance not just as a fashion moment, but to raise a social issue.

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She opted to appear on the red carpet in a traditional Rajasthani-inspired outfit with a dramatic ghunghat veil.

Her attire featured intricate embroidery, accompanied by heavy jewellery, and cultural Rajasthani elements, merging heritage with activism.

Not just that, she even carried the BJP’s symbolic lotus flower (Kamal) during her appearance. According to Ruchi, the lotus symbol is a representative of her belief that strong leadership and social awareness are needed to bring a change in society.

Showing her faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, she stated that she believes meaningful reforms can help women living under restrictive traditions gain confidence and freedom.

Speaking during the festival, Ruchi said, “Ghunghat should never become a woman’s identity. Women deserve equal freedom, respect, and opportunities in society. I believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has always taken bold decisions for the country, and I hope steps will also be taken to create awareness against forced Ghunghat Pratha.”

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Her bold appearance instantly garnered a lot of attention on social media, with users praising her confidence and fearless stand.

Many netizens termed her Cannes appearance as bold and socially impactful, with a strong message for women’s empowerment.

She has effectively used cinema and fashion as a powerful medium for spreading awareness and bringing out a positive change in society.

Ruchi is often seen speaking about women’s issues connected to rural traditions.