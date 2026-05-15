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CANNES 2026

Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria honoured at Women In Cinema Gala during red carpet debut

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria made her highly anticipated debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival and is an honouree at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. 

|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria honoured at Women In Cinema Gala during red carpet debut(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who made her debut at Cannes 2026, has shared her experience of sharing the platform with fellow women who are skilled, powerful, beautiful, intelligent, and everything all at once.

 The actress represented India at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, and was also honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea International Film Foundation, an evening dedicated to celebrating powerful female voices and contributions to global storytelling.

Expressing her emotions about the honour, Tara shared, “It feels very, very special. I'm just so happy, I'm so humbled, I'm so thrilled to be in a room full of women who are so celebrated and skilled, powerful, fabulous, beautiful, intelligent, just everything all at once. And to just celebrate our differences, our likenesses, our sameness, and to really celebrate coming together and this wonderful amalgamation of so many things that we share in common”.

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She further mentioned, “Of course, our love for cinema and storytelling. And I'm really happy that the Red Sea Film Foundation and everyone at Cannes invited us to be here, and to share this honor with them feels really lovely”.

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria makes stylish day 2 appearance in elegant vintage-inspired black gown

Tara’s Cannes debut quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising both her red carpet appearances and her graceful representation of Indian cinema on a global platform. From couture fashion moments to heartfelt interactions, the actress brought a perfect blend of glamour and sincerity to the festival.

As anticipation continues to build around her upcoming projects, including ‘Toxic’, Tara Sutaria’s memorable Cannes 2026 debut has undoubtedly marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her journey on the international stage.

 

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