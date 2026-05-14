Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria makes stylish day 2 appearance in elegant vintage-inspired black gown

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is making waves at Cannes 2026 as she stepped out for day two of the prestigious film festival in a stunning all-black look. Set against the scenic French Riviera, the actress exuded timeless sophistication and modern glamour.



Tara opted for an elegant off-shoulder black RHEA COSTA ensemble featuring a sculpted silhouette, dramatic draped detailing, and matching opera gloves that added a touch of vintage Hollywood charm to the look. The sleek styling, paired with pointed Jimmy Choo heels, further elevated the understated luxury of her appearance.



Sh completed the look with vintage Chanel earrings and chic Saint Laurent sunglasses. Her soft waves and flawless glam further enhanced the effortless elegance she has been bringing to Cannes this year.



After a widely appreciated first appearance at the festival, Tara’s second-day outing once again showcased her evolving global fashion presence and cemented her status as one of the most stylish Indian actors on the international stage.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria makes her Cannes 2026 debut in classic black and white Helsa gown, brings back vintage Hollywood glam back - Pics

Tara Sutaria at Cannes 2026

For her first appearance, the actress was dressed in an elegant black-and-white Helsa gown as she channelled classic old Hollywood glamour against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.



Sharing moments from her first day at the festival, Tara wrote, “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned. Until then, some moments from day one.”



Talking about the 11-day event, the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 23. French actress Eye Haidara will serve as the host for the opening and closing ceremonies. The festival opened with the French period comedy film The Electric Kiss.



Actresses Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, along with Aditi Rao Hydari, are expected to make multiple appearances at the festival.

Tara Sutaria's upcoming work

Tara Sutaria’s upcoming project is the highly anticipated action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups starring Yash. She will be seen playing the character of Rebecca in the Geethu Mohandas directorial. The film will be a massive multilingual release and also stars Nayanthara and Kiara Advani.



Several reports have suggested that Tara may subtly channel shades of Rebecca through some of her Cannes looks. Since the character is said to carry a classic and vintage aura, fans could witness elements of that world reflected in her red carpet appearances as well.



Earlier, Tara was in the news for her alleged break-up with Veer Pahariya. Without directly addressing the rumours, the actress recently spoke about protecting her “peace of mind” during an interaction with Elle India.



She is currently rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. However, there has been no official statement regarding the same.