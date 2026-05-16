Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria stuns in ivory Vivienne Westwood gown at Women in Cinema Gala

Cannes: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria was honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women In Cinema Gala during the Cannes Film Festival 2026, marking a major international milestone in her career.

The actor attended the prestigious event in Cannes, France, where she was recognised alongside five other women for their contribution to global cinema.

Sharing the moment with her Instagram followers, Sutaria described the evening as an "unforgettable" experience.

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For the event, Sutaria wore an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown featuring the designer's signature corset silhouette and a soft draped neckline.

The structured satin ensemble was paired with a dramatic matching stole that added movement to the look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanvi Ghavri, the actor completed the appearance with statement diamond-and-emerald jewellery, including the High Jewelry Turaco necklace featuring 53-carat diamonds and rare green Sannan Skarn stones, matching earrings, and a Concorde pear-shaped diamond ring in 18k white gold.

Her beauty look, created by hairstylist Aamir Naveed and makeup artist Meera Sakhrani, leaned into vintage glamour with a sleek pulled-back bun, softly sculpted makeup, winged eyeliner and a nude lip palette.

The Women In Cinema Gala is hosted annually by the Red Sea Film Foundation to celebrate female talent shaping the international film industry.

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On the film front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen starring in the highly anticipated pan-India action film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.'

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya.

Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signaling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read.

The film stars willa also star, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles.

Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence.

Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The makers of the movie recently announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed and it will not arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was first slated for a March 19 release before being moved to June 4.

The new release date of the movie has not been announced yet. According to the makers, the latest decision comes after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.

In a detailed statement, actor-producer Yash stated that the enthusiasm from international buyers at CinemaCon reaffirmed their belief that the film deserves to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale.

"There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," a part of the statement read.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.