Cannes Film Festival 2025 Imposes Ban On Nudity For Red Carpet Attendees

Cannes: The organisers of the 78th Cannes Film Festival have announced the new dress code for the attendees regarding the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, set to take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. For the red carpet look, the organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote 'nudity' for "decency" reasons.

As per the official document of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the artists attending the gala screenings will be required to be dressed in evening wear, which includes a long dress and a tuxedo for men.

"For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear “a little black dress,” a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie," as stated in the official document of Cannes Film Festival on it's website.

Tote bags, backpacks, and large bags are "prohibited" during the gala screenings. Voluminous dresses, particularly long trains, are among the garments affected by the new rules.

According to the charter, these long and overly capacious dresses “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre”

"Tote-bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited during gala screenings. Lockers, open until 12:30 a.m. are available near the Gare Maritime. For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre, are not permitted," as quoted in the document available on the website of the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The organisers further clarified that the "Festival welcoming teams" can prohibit the Red Carpet access to those artists who fail to follow the rules, particularly referring to the dress code. The document reads,

"The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules. For all other screenings, proper attire is sufficient."

The Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 13. It will host the screenings of several unreleased films from around the globe.