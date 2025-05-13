Cannes Film Festival 2025 Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Timings; Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor - List Of Indian Celebs Expected At Red Carpet

New Delhi: The prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival is here and so is the excitement around it. The French Riviera begins from May 13 to May 24, 2025, with all the global A-listers from cinema, fashion, and art, making heads turn at the Red Carpet. The event, held in Cannes, France, will see film premieres, starry appearances, and the coveted Palme d’Or.

CANNES 2025: WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING

The opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2025 takes place on May 13 at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST) featuring the presentation of the Palme d’Or d’Honneur. The entire festival will be streamed live 24/7 via through The Festival de Cannes official YouTube channel, Mubi, FilmyDoo (from 2:30 PM IST for Indian users) and The official Festival de Cannes website.

The Cannes Film Festival's official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts will share all the updates, BTS moments and highlights from the grand event.

CANNES 2025 DRESS CODE RULES

The organisers of the 78th Cannes Film Festival have announced the new dress code for the attendees regarding the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. For the red carpet look, the organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote 'nudity' for "decency" reasons.

ANI quoted the official document of Cannes Film Festival on it's website reading: "For the Grand Thé'tre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear “a little black dress,” a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie."

Tote bags, backpacks, and large bags are "prohibited" during the gala screenings. Voluminous dresses, particularly long trains, are among the garments affected by the new rules.

INDIAN CELEBS AT CANNES 2025

The expected list of Indian celebrities at Cannes include the OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt will make her debut this year. She confirmed it during a recent media interaction in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter also will be making their Cannes debut this year as Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will be at the festival this year for the world premiere of the film in the Un Certain Regard category.

Karan Johar will be seen along with the Homebound team as Dharma Productions has backed Neeraj Ghaywan project.

Sharmila Tagore, the classic veteran actress will be present at the Cannes Film Festival this year for the world premiere of the restored version of the 1970 Satyajit Ray film, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest). The film will be screened as part of the Cannes Classics this year. She has been part of the main jury at the festival in 2009.

Payal Kapadia, the writer-director is part of the main competition jury of the festival this year. Her 2024 film All We Imagine As Light premiered at Cannes last year and won the Grand Prix.

Nitanshi Goel of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame will make her Cannes debut this year. She will be the youngest actor to debut at Cannes and grace the red carpet for the global beauty brand, L'Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of Cannes for the 28th year this time.