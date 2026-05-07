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CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026

Cannes film festival 2026: When will it start? Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt - Indian stars who are likely to grace the red carpet

Cannes film festival 2026: Cannes film festival will take place from May 12 to 23, 2026, on the French Riviera, with South Korean director Park Chan-wook presiding over the competition jury.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Cannes film festival 2026: When will it start? Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt - Indian stars who are likely to grace the red carpetPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most prestigious film festivals - the 79th Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin this month with many famous Indian beauties making their presence felt at the red carpet. The Official Selection for the 79th edition was announced on 9 April 2026, by the festival's President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate/Artistic Director Thierry Frémaux at a press conference held at the Pathé Palace in Paris. 

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026 Indian guest list: Karan Johar, Ammy Virk, Ashutosh Gowariker & other big names to represent India on global stage

Cannes film festival 2026: When will it start?

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Cannes film festival will take place from May 12 to 23, 2026, on the French Riviera, with South Korean director Park Chan-wook presiding over the competition jury. The festival will open with the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.

Indian stars at Cannes film festival 2026

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will once again return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal. Actress Alia Bhatt is also expected to attend. Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, will also be present at the event.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026 lineup: Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi leads competition, Palme d'Or winners Cristian Mungiu, Hirokazu Kore-eda set to headline

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will attend Cannes for the first time with his film Chardikala. He will be joined by his co-star Roopi Gill. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will also be part of the festival as a member of India's official delegation. He will represent the country in his role as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Marathi actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with actress Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi, are expected to attend. From Gujarati cinema, actor-producer Mansi Parekh, will attend with singer and producer Parthiv Gohil. From the Malayalam film industry, filmmaker Chidambaram will take his film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market. 

Cannes film festival 2026 details

French actress Eye Haïdara will serve as host for the opening and closing ceremonies. During the festival, two Honorary Palmes d'Or will be awarded: to New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson and to American actress, singer and filmmaker Barbra Streisand.

The festival will open with the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.

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Ritika Handoo

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