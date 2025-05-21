Advertisement
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN CANNES 2025

Cannes Queen Aishwarya Rai Slays In Ivory Saree, Flaunts Sindoor, Shuts Divorce Rumours – Iconic Waves Go Viral!

Cannes Queen is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunts Sindoor and greet fans with her iconic wavy at the red carpet. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cannes Queen Aishwarya Rai Slays In Ivory Saree, Flaunts Sindoor, Shuts Divorce Rumours – Iconic Waves Go Viral! (Image: X )

Cannes Queen is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in an ivory saree for her first look at the prestigious Cannes red carpet. The actor flaunted sindoor and blew flying kisses in her stunning appearance. 

Take At Look At Her FIRST Pic: 

(This is a developing story) 

