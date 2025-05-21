Cannes Queen Aishwarya Rai Slays In Ivory Saree, Flaunts Sindoor, Shuts Divorce Rumours – Iconic Waves Go Viral!
Cannes Queen is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunts Sindoor and greet fans with her iconic wavy at the red carpet.
Cannes Queen is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in an ivory saree for her first look at the prestigious Cannes red carpet. The actor flaunted sindoor and blew flying kisses in her stunning appearance.
Take At Look At Her FIRST Pic:
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes an appearance at #Cannes2025, embracing a classic white handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery.
(Pics: Manish_ pic.twitter.com/9CKC9zeRwl — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025
(This is a developing story)
