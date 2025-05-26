Cannes To Met Gala 2025: Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, Diljit Dosanjh’s Historic Turbaned Debut, And Shah Rukh Khan’s Style Statement Steal Global Spotlight

From Alia Bhatt making a statement in the first-ever Gucci saree at the closing ceremony of Cannes 2025 to global Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh's historic debut at the Met Gala 2025, becoming the first Indian turban-wearing man to attend the iconic event, Indian celebs have made a significant impact on the global fashion stage.

Look at the Indian celebs who dazzled on the global stage with their fashion statements.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stunned everyone with her breathtakingly beautiful looks at Cannes 2025. After turning heads in a Schiaparelli cream gown and sizzling in a shimmery one, the Bollywood diva made a statement in the first-ever Gucci saree at the closing ceremony. The unique saree was studded in Swarovski crystals and her minimal make-up well complemented her gorgeous ensemble.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

No doubt, the beautiful Bollywood diva once again proved that no one can match her mesmerising looks and style statement. Aishwarya walked the iconic red carpet, channelling her inner desi bahu with a Banarasi saree and 'sindoor'. Credits also go to ace designer Manish Malhotra for creating an exquisite ivory handloom saree. A sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta, edged with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery, amped up Aishwarya's saree. After making a mark with her first look, the diva returned in a bold, black couture gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Aishwarya's gown, titled 'Heiress of Clam', was a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture. The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black.Adding more to her dramatic look, the actress completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari made the most of her time in the French city with her fashion statement. She was spotted donning both Western and Indian attire. However, her appearance in a traditional outfit captured more eyeballs. Sporting a red coloured saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, Aditi looked exquisite. Her sindoor and bindi elevated her ethnic look as she perfectly embraced the beauty of traditional Indian shringar on a global platform. She opted for minimal make-up and tied her hair in a neat bun. Her choker necklace set also amped up her entire attire. Aditi walked the red carpet in a shimmering ombre bodycon gown by Rahul Mishra, accessorised with jewels from Chopard.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi walked the iconic red carpet of the prestigious film festival with the team of her film, 'Homebound'. She left no stone unturned to steal attention with her outfit. Dressed in ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's custom outfit, Janhvi looked like a vision in pink. She wore a long pleated skirt and corset crafted in tissue, specially woven in Benaras. Rhea Kapoor styled the ensemble. She elevated the attire with an integrated dupatta-like drape that was attached to her sleek bun. The surface of the outfit was "brought to life with a hand-crushed technique that lent depth and texture, while a signature TT drape added a touch of sculptural fluidity."

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut and captured the attention in Sabyasachi's all-black creation. For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, ace designer Sabysachi created a black floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat was hand canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented it with the Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh stunned everyone with his traditional yet modern appearance at the Met Gala 2025. He made a grand and historic debut, becoming the first Indian turban-wearing man to attend the iconic event. Diljit honoured his Sikh roots on a global platform by wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms). Dressed in a majestic Punjabi-inspired traditional outfit, Dosanjh paid tribute to his Punjabi heritage while making a bold fashion statement on one of the world's most-watched red carpets.

Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made her debut at Met Gala 2025 and publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time. For the special gala night, she opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The look also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape--a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world. Kiara looked stunning in a black gown that she paired with the golden breastplate. She also relied on accessories and wore charms on her nails along with chunky golden jewellery on her fingers. Her wavy hairdo gave a cute touch to her overall appearance.

Isha Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Director Isha Ambani marked her stylish presence at the Met Gala 2025. Have a look at pictures of Isha Ambani shared by fashion watchdog Diet Sabya. She caught everyone's attention with her Met Gala look, which perfectly complemented the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.Isha walked the iconic Met Gala carpet in designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants and a white cape, Isha served looks with her Met Gala appearance.