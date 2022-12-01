topStoriesenglish
Can't wait to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt, says Palak Tiwari

Speaking about starting a new film shoot, Palak Tiwari, whose first film is awaiting release, described it as a surreal experience. The movie is being shot in Pune.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Debutante Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, recently wrapped up the shoot of `Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan` starring Salman Khan. She will be seen in a very different role in her next project `The Virgin Tree`, which also features Sanjay Dutt.

Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film`s cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.

Speaking about starting a new film shoot the young actress whose first film is awaiting release, described it as a surreal experience.

"I can`t wait to share screen space with Sanjay Sir. There is so much knowledge he can impart to all of us. Sunny is such a delight to work with. He is so naturally funny and charming on-screen. The whole cast is brilliant,` Palak said.

The movie is being shot in Pune.

