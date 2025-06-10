Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913892https://zeenews.india.com/people/captain-america-chris-evans-not-part-of-avengers-doomsday-and-he-is-sad-2913892.html
NewsLifestylePeople
CHRIS EVANS

Captain America Chris Evans Not Part Of 'Avengers: Doomsday' And He Is SAD!

He decides to stay in the past with Peggy Carter, while in the present day, the moniker and shield are passed onto Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 05:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Captain America Chris Evans Not Part Of 'Avengers: Doomsday' And He Is SAD! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Hollywood star Chris Evans has expressed his disappointment for not being a part of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The 43-year-old actor, who played Captain America across eight films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has admitted while he's still in touch with his former castmates, there's a different feeling after leaving the franchise in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ScreenRant, "Yeah, I talk to them all the time. It’s where Pedro (Pascal) is right now. I mean, it’s sad to be away. It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Evans made his final appearance in the MCU when his Captain America travels back in time to return the Infinity Stones.

He decides to stay in the past with Peggy Carter, while in the present day, the moniker and shield are passed onto Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Mackie, 46, will be in the upcoming blockbuster, and he has teased the film will give audiences "that old Marvel feeling". He told IGN, "We're kicking on down the road, so everybody's getting excited and we're getting the band back together. We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had”.

Meanwhile, Alan Cumming recently admitted he was "amazed and excited" to be returning as Nightcrawler for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is currently filming in London.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK