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Cara Delevingne thanks Taylor Swift for letting her be part of ‘Patient Zero’

Cara Delevingne thanked Taylor Swift for including her in the ‘Patient Zero’ music video, calling the singer’s storytelling “genius” and celebrating their friendship.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Cara Delevingne thanks Taylor Swift for letting her be part of ‘Patient Zero’
Image Credit: Cara Delevingne, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Cara Delevingne thanks Taylor Swift for letting her be part of ‘Patient Zero’
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