Carrie Anne Fleming of 'Superanatural' & 'iZombie' fame dies at 51, suffered breast cancer complications

New Delhi: Hollywood actress Carrie Anne Fleming, who is known for his roles in Supernatural and iZombie breathed her last on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia due to breast cancer complications reportedly. She was 51.

About Carrie Anne Fleming's early life, career

According to People, Carrie was born in Digby, Nova Scotia, and later moved to British Columbia, where she trained in drama at Victoria’s Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company.

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Her co-star from 'Supernatural', Jim Beaver told Variety that the actress died of breast cancer complications.

"She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side. It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed," her representative confirmed.

Carrie appeared in several television series and movies in her long career including Viper, Happy Gilmore, Masters of Horror among other projects. She also appeared in Jenifer, including various horror shows, like The Tooth Fairy and Bloodsuckers.

Her recurring part of Karen Singer, the wife of main character Bobby Singer, played by Beaver. in popular horror-drama 'Supernatural' earned her fame. She also had a recurring role as Candy Baker on 'iZombie'.

Carrie is survived by her daughter Madalyn Rose (Max).

