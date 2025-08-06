New Delhi: A case has been filed against Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon for allegedly earning money through films and advertisements containing vulgar or obscene content. According to media reports, the case was registered following an order by the Ernakulam CJM Court and has been filed under Section 67(A) of the IT Act.

As reported by Mathrubhumi, the complaint was lodged by public activist Martin Menachery.

An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Obscenity Act and the Information Technology Act. The complaint references Shwetha Menon's roles in films such as Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Kalimannu, and her appearance in a condom advertisement.

It further alleges that these projects, which reportedly included scenes of nudity, were performed with the intention of financial gain.

Who is Shwetha Menon?

Shwetha Menon is a well-known name in Malayalam cinema. She began her acting career in 1991 with the film Anaswaram. Over the years, she has appeared in a variety of films across languages, including Asoka (2001) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Bandhan (1998) opposite Salman Khan. Her filmography also includes Ishq, Maqbool, Run, Sandwich, Corporate, and Hungama, among others.

She also participated in the Malayalam version of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Mohanlal in 2018. Currently, she is one of the frontrunners for the post of President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), with elections scheduled for August 15.

Shwetha Menon was seen in the Malayalam film Jangar (2024) and appeared in the web series Nagendran’s Honeymoons. She also hosted a talk show titled Enkile Ennodu Para.

Shwetha Menon has not released any public statement regarding the case or the allegations.