Case registered against Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for sexist comments on Koffee Wtih Karan

New Delhi: A case has been registered against Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and filmmaker Karan Johar almost a month after the cricketers' outrageous statements on chat show 'Koffee With Karan' created a stir across the country. The episode had become a talk of the town after the Pandya's misogynistic comments on women drew the ire on social media.

Pandya along with KL Rahul received several backlashes from all over including their industry friends. And though the cricketer issued an apology over the matter, the social media remained abuzz with the controversy that was sparked on the show, specifically by Pandya for several weeks.

Following their controversial stint on the chat show, the cricketers were suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a while. The extent of the backlash also had led the broadcaster Star TV removing the episode its online streaming platform, Hotstar.

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Karan Johar opened up about the entire controversy and said that he felt 'responsible' about the repercussions that the cricketers faced since they made the misogynistic remarks on his chat show. He also added that he has no control over answers that come his way.

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests, and so the ramifications and the repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights wondering how can I undo this damage, who is going to listen to me. It has now gone into a zone that is beyond my control. I have to say, and I don't defend myself with it, but the questions I asked the two boys are questions I ask everyone, including women. Even when Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were there, I asked them those questions," KJo had said.

Karan also said he will be 'conscious about shooting any episode now'. "I would be worried about asking the kind of questions... I was being edgy, and that's the vibe of the show." When asked if he think cricketers are off his list now?, he quipped, "I think I am off their list."