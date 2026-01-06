CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case: Report

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, summoning him to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency’s headquarters. The move comes in connection with the Karur stampede case, as reported by NDTV.

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe

The Supreme Court had earlier directed a CBI investigation into the tragedy, which claimed 41 lives and left at least 60 people injured during Vijay’s rally on September 27, 2025, as per the same report. The stampede occurred as a crowd of nearly 30,000 people gathered at a venue meant for about 10,000, resulting in severe overcrowding. Investigations highlighted security lapses and inadequate provisions for food and drinking water.

Details of the Stampede

Vijay, originally scheduled to arrive at the venue by 12 pm, reached only around 7 pm, by which time the crowd had already swelled. His campaign bus reportedly caused a further surge, forcing some attendees to climb trees, rooftops, and power lines. Authorities cut electrical lines to prevent electrocution. Upon his arrival, the crowd began pushing and throwing slippers at the bus, causing several fainting incidents. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Compensation and Political Fallout

In the aftermath, Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each deceased victim’s family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. His statewide tour was suspended. TVK Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan was arrested for lapses leading to the tragedy, but was later released after the court denied an extension of his judicial custody.

Meeting with Victims’ Families

Over a month after the incident, Vijay met the victims’ families at a resort in Mamallapuram near Chennai, offering an apology for the tragedy and for not visiting Karur immediately. “I was guilty as I could not meet you. I couldn't think any further. Now that I've met you, I can move forward,” he reportedly told the families.