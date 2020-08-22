CBI to quiz Cooper hospital doctors over Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report, prepare crucial list of questions

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun the investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case. Today, the officials are expected to quiz the doctors at Cooper Hospital where late actor's post mortem was conducted.

According to sources, the CBI has a list of crucial questions in place to ask the doctors. The SIT will ask the authorities "What is the conclusion of Sushant's post mortem report and on what basis?"

- Were there any marks on the actor's body, especially on eyes, cheeks, lips, neck and legs?

- Are you still convinced that it is a clear cut case of suicide?

- At what time was Sushant's body brought to Cooper hospital?

- Upon reaching the hospital, where was Sushant's body kept and under whose observation? Is the place covered under CCTV camera?

- Why was the post mortem conducted at late night?

- Why was the post mortem conducted even before the COVID-19 report came?

- At what time and by whose permission was the actor's body given to his family?

According to reports, the CBI will meet Cooper hospital Dean Dr Pinakin Gujjar to seek his formal approval to question the doctors. Thereafter, the SIT team will question Forensic and Toxicology Department Head Dr Rajesh Sukhdeve.

The following team of 5 doctors including Assistant Professor Dr Sachin Sonawane, Associate Professor Dr Shiv Kumar Kolle, Dr Sandeep Ingale, Dr Pravin Khandare and Dr Ganesh Patil had conducted Sushant's post mortem.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.