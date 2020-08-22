हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

CBI to quiz Cooper hospital doctors over Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report, prepare crucial list of questions

According to sources, the CBI has a list of crucial questions in place to ask the doctors. 

CBI to quiz Cooper hospital doctors over Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s post mortem report, prepare crucial list of questions
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
Play

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun the investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case. Today, the officials are expected to quiz the doctors at Cooper Hospital where late actor's post mortem was conducted. 

According to sources, the CBI has a list of crucial questions in place to ask the doctors. The SIT will ask the authorities "What is the conclusion of Sushant's post mortem report and on what basis?"

 - Were there any marks on the actor's body, especially on eyes, cheeks, lips, neck and legs?

- Are you still convinced that it is a clear cut case of suicide?

- At what time was Sushant's body brought to Cooper hospital?

- Upon reaching the hospital, where was Sushant's body kept and under whose observation? Is the place covered under CCTV camera?

- Why was the post mortem conducted at late night?

- Why was the post mortem conducted even before the COVID-19 report came?

- At what time and by whose permission was the actor's body given to his family?

According to reports, the CBI will meet Cooper hospital Dean Dr Pinakin Gujjar to seek his formal approval to question the doctors. Thereafter, the SIT team will question Forensic and Toxicology Department Head Dr Rajesh Sukhdeve. 

The following team of 5 doctors including Assistant Professor Dr Sachin Sonawane, Associate Professor Dr Shiv Kumar Kolle, Dr Sandeep Ingale, Dr Pravin Khandare and Dr Ganesh Patil had conducted Sushant's post mortem. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death casesushant singh rajput suicideCBI for SSRCBISITsushant singh rajput death
Next
Story

From school picnic, teenage BFFs to family outings - Inside Kangana Ranaut's social media life! In pics
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M25S

Pakistani agencies arrest, torture activist after he brings down country's flag in PoK