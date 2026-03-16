Celebrity hairstylist Marce Pedrozo passes away; Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi pay heartfelt tributes

Mumbai: Celebrity hairstylist Marce Pedrozo has passed away, leaving several personalities from the film industry heartbroken.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Nora Fatehi, who had worked closely with Marce, took to Instagram to pay heartfelt tributes, remembering him with deep affection and emotion.

Janhvi shared several photos and videos with Marce, saying she will cherish every memory she created with him.

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"I love you Marcy Every time I entered my van we'd look at each other and scream in a high pitched mocking voice 'We have 20 minutes chalo chalo chalo' and giggle at the impossible tasks and crazy hours and the madness and the chaos. But in the middle of all that there was a knowing feeling of trust and joy that we had every time we'd work together (or sneak away time to eat food at restaurants when really we should have been getting ready). You weren't just a part of my team. We were each others team. Literally, obviously. But also in a way that we had a right over each other that made me feel so taken care of. That these are my people. And I am theirs. I would give anything to have 20 more minutes with you to tell you what a bright light you were in all our lives. How beautiful your mind and your soul is, was, always will be. You were an artist in more ways than one," Janhvi wrote.

Calling Marce her "safe place", she added, " You were so pure and my god I know you had so many plans, and we had so many plans. And you weren't just my safe place but your warmth (and your sass) added so much color to all our lives. I love you Marcy. I will miss you every day. And seeing your face at the start and end of every creative journey I've had over the last couple years has been one of the biggest honors of my life. I hope you're so happy wherever you are. Eating food that isn't too spicy or too sour. Lots of banana paranthas!!! Coloring your hair crazy colors and making art that's sparkling and beautiful just like your mind. I wish you could see how much everyone is missing you today, how much you meant to them and added to their lives, and how much everyone wants to celebrate you. Every memory I have with you I will cherish forever I love you and I miss you dearly..."

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Varun described Marce as a "loved and pure soul."

"RIP buddy. Can't believe this. Felt like we were just shooting sometime back. He was extremely loved and a pure soul," the actor wrote, remembering the hairstylist's positive presence on set," he posted.

Here's what Nora posted in remembrance of Marce.

Tara Sutaria also penned an emotional note, remembering Marce.

The cause of Marce's death is not known at the moment.