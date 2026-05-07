Celina Jaitley shares emotional video from son’s grave, alleges separation from children amid divorce

New Delhi: Actress Celina Jaitley, who is currently dealing with personal and legal struggles, recently broke down while visiting her late son’s grave. The actress, who has filed for divorce from her Austrian husband Peter Haag, has also alleged prolonged separation from her children. Celina shared an emotional video on social media where she was seen cleaning her late son’s grave and opening up about her ongoing trauma as a mother.

Celina Jaitley shares detailed post on divorce

Celina began her note by writing, “I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing.”

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She further revealed that her children were allegedly taken to an undisclosed location. “Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back. This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born,” she wrote.

Celina also shared that she left everything behind to support her husband’s career. “I left my country, my parents, my work, and moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria again, all to support my husband’s career. I single-handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, and the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage and children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece, and endured abuse,” she stated.

She further added, “Despite repeated legal and sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody and a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied any communication with my three children and I am heartbroken.”

Celina also alleged interference in her relationship with her children. “There has been repeated interference with my children's access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent-child communication, as well as brainwashing and intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father,” she wrote.

The actress further revealed that the divorce process began unexpectedly. “In early September, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him,” she said.

Concluding her post, Celina wrote, “I repeatedly sought an amicable separation in good faith, prioritising only the welfare of the children. These efforts are always met with demands relating to my premarital assets and unreasonable conditions intended to strip me of my freedom and dignity even after divorce.”

Also Read: Former Miss Universe Runner-Up Celina Jaitley Alleges Domestic Violence By Husband Peter Haag

About Celina Jaitley

For the unversed, Celina filed a case against her husband Peter Haag in November 2025, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation.

The case is currently ongoing, with the actress reportedly seeking Rs 50 crore and other sums in compensation.

Celina and Peter tied the knot in 2010 and became parents to twin sons, Winston Jaitly Haag and Viraaj Jaitly Haag, in March 2012.

In 2017, the couple welcomed another set of twin boys, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag. However, Shamsher later died due to a hypoplastic heart condition.

Celina Jaitley has remained away from films for over a decade. She was last seen in a lead role in the 2011 romantic comedy Thank You.