Celina Jaitly Denied Access To Meet Her 3 Children Despite Joint Custody, Claims Husband Peter Haag Served Her Divorce On Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle shared her personal ordeal as she has been denied permission to meet her own 3 children in Austria. She shared how her marriage with businessman-husband Peter Haag was an abusive one and despite being divorced, what follows now is her long legal battle to meet her kids.

In a long post, Celina shared details about her personal turmoil and wrote: I Lost My Children the Day I Chose to Leave Austria to Protect My Dignity, My Children & My Brother.

This is for all the men & women who reached out with their stories of abusive marriages. You are not alone.

11 Oct 2025, at 1 AM, I left Austria with the assistance of neighbours to escape what I had experienced as systematic oppression & abuse. I was compelled to return to India with only a minimal sum of money in my bank account to navigate the rest of my life.

The former Miss India and Miss Universe 4th runner-up added more about the court battle she had to fight in order to get inside her own house in India.

In India, I had to approach the court simply to enter & access my own house, a property purchased by me in 2004, long before my marriage, which my husband is now seeking to claim as his own. In order to do all this, I also had to take a big loan.

Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!

There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father.

In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him.

THEREAFTER, I REPEATEDLY & LEGALLY SOUGHT AN AMICABLE SEPARATION IN GOOD FAITH, PRIORITIZING ONLY THE WELFARE OF THE CHILDREN. THESE EFFORTS WERE MET WITH DEMANDS RELATING TO MY PREMARITAL ASSETS & UNREASONABLE CONDITIONS INTENDED TO STRIP ME OF MY FREEDOM & DIGNITY EVEN AFTER DIVORCE.

Overnight, I was required to justify my role as a mother, as a parent, despite being their mother & the primary caregiver to my children. My entire world was snatched from me in one moment.

Celina Jaitly On Being Divorced On 15th Anniversary

She also claimed that despite being separated amicably, she doesn't have access to her 3 kids and was served divorce notice on the 15th wedding anniversary.

When I asked for an amicable separation, I was told that my professional background & achievements were irrelevant & was advised to take up work as a cleaner or in a supermarket in the small village where we lived in Austria, simply to retain the joint custody of my children. I questioned why, when I can make a life for myself successfully in my own country on my own terms, I was being denied my children, my dignity to life & work, after being heartlessly discarded after taking my assets, after me having trying my best to make an abusive marriage work with my loyalty & dedication for 15 years

As matters stand today, I remain without access to my children, in circumstances shaped by jurisdictional constraints, financial coercion & systemic imbalance, simply because I chose to stand up & fight for my rights.

In 2024 I was also denied access to a part of my own rental income, preventing me from travelling to Dubai to avail legal aid for my brother Maj Vikrant.

This is what systematic oppression & abuse is designed to do.. isolate you, silence you & make you feel invisible - WE WERE BURNING WHILE THEY CAME BLAMING US FOR THE SMELL OF ASHES

About Celina Jaitly's Life

Celina Jaitly won Miss India 2001 and became 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001. She made her Bollywood debut with 2003 thriller Janasheen. Her other notable roles include No Entry (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Thank You (2011) among others.

She was last seen in Season's Greetings, a short film which released in 2020.