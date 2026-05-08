Celina Jaitly files complaint against husband Peter Haag; Mumbai Police register FIR, issue LOC

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly's husband, Peter Haag, after the actress filed the complaint alleging cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment against her.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Austrian National Peter Haag, under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with serious allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment made by his wife and actress Celina Jaitly.



The FIR was registered in the Versova Police Station on Friday.

This marks the initiation of criminal proceedings against Haag in addition to the ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

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In light of his continued non-cooperation with the investigation, the Mumbai Police have escalated the matter by issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, indicating the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing probe.



Last year, actor Celina Jaitly filed a case of domestic violence against her husband before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in the Andheri court in Mumbai.



As per the court documents, Celina has filed the case under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2025, for interim and ex parte relief. She has sought damages of Rs 50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss of source of income and property.

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The case has been verified, and a notice has been sent to Peter Haag, a resident of Austria, for December 12, 2025.



Claiming that her husband "prohibited her from working on various pretexts and robbed her of her financial independence and dignity", Celina, in the petition, accused Peter Haag of pressurising her to transfer ownership of her residence at Mumbai to his name while she was undergoing severe depression after the death of her newborn child and both parents within a few months of each other.



She also alleged being subjected to "severe emotional, physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse" by her husband, forcing her to flee their home in Austria and return to India without her children.



Ever since, the actor has been seeking legal redress for the illegal transfer of Mumbai; however, she has been blocked from all her access to her children, she mentioned in the petition.



Further in her plea, Celina Jaitly has sought protection from her husband under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.



She has also sought compensation of Rs 50 crores on account of the "loss of earnings/visibility suffered by the Complainant due to the abuse meted out by the Respondent, followed by other monetary orders for loss caused due to property removal, funds misappropriation, and maintenance.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married on September 18, 2010, at the actor's residence in Mumbai, as per Hindu rituals in the presence of her close friends and family members.



On September 22, their marriage was registered under the Austrian civil law. They have three kids, Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur.

