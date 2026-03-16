Celina Jaitly’s brother declines to communicate with sister, requests legal decisions be taken only after consulting wife

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed by Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who sought legal representation and consular access to meet her brother, retired Army officer Major Vikrant Jaitly, allegedly "illegally abducted and detained" in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the hearing, a single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was informed that Vikrant Jaitly had declined to communicate with his sister and conveyed that any legal decisions concerning him should be taken only after consultation with his wife.

The Delhi High Court was also apprised that Jaitly had already been granted consular access by the Indian authorities. However, he expressed that he did not wish to avail legal assistance at this stage. Taking note of the submissions made before it, Justice Kaurav closed the proceedings and directed the Union government to remain in contact with Jaitly and extend all assistance to him in accordance with the law.

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The petition had been filed by Celina Jaitly, alleging that her brother, a retired Indian Army officer residing in the UAE since 2016, had been illegally abducted and detained in September 2024. She had sought directions from the Delhi High Court to ensure consular access and legal representation for him.

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In an earlier hearing, the Delhi High Court was informed by the Centre that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) required additional time to pursue the matter through diplomatic channels and arrange a consular meeting with Jaitly.

Justice Kaurav had then deferred the hearing to March 16, observing that the request made by the Union government for time to facilitate the interaction through the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi appeared reasonable.

The Delhi High Court had allowed the Centre three to four weeks to pursue the issue through diplomatic channels and explore mechanisms, including possible invocation of the India–UAE Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement, to facilitate communication with Vikrant Jaitly.

During the earlier proceedings, counsel appearing for Jaitly’s wife, Charul Jaitly, had also sought to be impleaded as a party in the case and placed certain developments on record.

Justice Kaurav had observed that the writ petition filed against the Union government should not be treated as a family dispute, and further directed the parties not to interact with the media without the Delhi HC’s permission.