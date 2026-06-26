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Celina Jaitly shares powerful spiritual experience after visiting Maa Baglamukhi and Mahakaleshwar Temples

Celina Jaitly revealed that her recent pilgrimage to Maa Baglamukhi and Shri Mahakaleshwar temples in Ujjain brought her profound spiritual transformation, renewed hope, and inner strength.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
Celina Jaitly shares powerful spiritual experience after visiting Maa Baglamukhi and Mahakaleshwar Temples
Image Credit: (Image: @celinajaitlyofficial/Instagram)

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