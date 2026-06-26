/Celina Jaitly shares powerful spiritual experience after visiting Maa Baglamukhi and Mahakaleshwar Temples

Actress Celina Jaitly has opened up about a deeply personal spiritual journey, revealing how her recent pilgrimages to Maa Baglamukhi Temple and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain left a lasting impact on her life.
Taking to social media, the actress described the visits as the two most transformative moments of her year, saying the experience filled her with renewed strength, peace, and hope.
Posting photographs from her pilgrimage, Celina reflected on the profound emotional and spiritual changes she experienced during the visits.
She wrote that words could not fully express what she felt at the sacred temples, adding that something shifted within her in ways she never imagined possible. Calling the blessings "miraculous," the actress encouraged people facing difficult phases in life to visit these holy shrines.
According to Celina, whether it is divine grace, centuries of accumulated devotion, or the spiritual energy of the sacred sites, the temples possess a powerful presence that embraces those who surrender with faith.
"I came back lighter, stronger, and with a heart full of hope," she wrote, adding that she already looks forward to returning while expressing gratitude to Maa Baglamukhi and Mahakaal.
She concluded her post with, "Har Har Mahadev. Jai Maa Baglamukhi."
Take a look:
This isn't the first time the actress has spoken about her spiritual journey. Earlier, Celina shared another emotional note recalling her visit to the revered Baglamukhi Temple, describing it as an experience guided entirely by "divine synchronicities."
She revealed that her journey to the shrine unfolded in an unexpected manner and felt destined rather than planned.
"Not by road. Not by chance. But in a way only the Divine could orchestrate," she wrote, adding that close friends arranged for her to travel to the temple aboard a private jet.
Celina also reflected on her ancestral roots, sharing that part of her family traces its heritage to Kotgarh in Himachal Pradesh, making the pilgrimage even more meaningful.
Separately, as per a report by ANI, Celina Jaitly was recently the subject of legal notices issued on behalf of her husband Peter Haag and his father DI Wolfgang J. Haag, according to a press release shared by Semwal & Co., Advocates and Solicitors.
The notices relate to public statements and media content concerning ongoing matrimonial and child custody proceedings before courts in Austria. The Haag family has denied various allegations attributed to them and has sought the removal of what they describe as defamatory content, public clarifications, and restraint from further commentary regarding the pending legal proceedings and their three minor children.
According to the press release, the family stated that its primary concern remains the privacy, dignity, and emotional well-being of the children and that it would refrain from making further public comments while the matter remains before the Austrian courts.
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