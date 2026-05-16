Celina Jaitly visits Baglamukhi Temple seeking blessings amid her ongoing divorce and custody battle

New Delhi: Actor Celina Jaitly recently opened up about a deeply personal spiritual experience after visiting the revered Baglamukhi Temple. Sharing an emotional note on social media, the actor described how her connection with Maa Baglamukhi unfolded through what she called “divine synchronicities” over the past month.

According to Celina, her spiritual journey began after a close friend and well-wisher, Hiten, introduced her to the deity. Despite being a lifelong devotee of the Divine Mother, the actor admitted she initially knew little about Maa Baglamukhi. However, she soon began noticing repeated spiritual signs, including chants, symbols, and unexpected references that she felt compelled her toward the goddess.

“My Mother Called Me to Her”

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In her heartfelt post, Celina described her eventual visit to the temple as something orchestrated entirely by destiny.

“Not by road. Not by chance. But in a way only the Divine could orchestrate,” she wrote, revealing that she was flown to the sacred shrine aboard a private jet arranged by close friends.

The actor also reflected on her ancestral connection to Himachal Pradesh, mentioning that some of her roots trace back to Kotgarh in the scenic Himalayan region.

Expressing gratitude, Celina thanked her dear friend Preity Zinta, along with members of the Punjab Kings management team, for helping make the pilgrimage possible. She specifically acknowledged Preity’s team, including CFO L.C. Gupta and friend Sweta Patel, for supporting her spiritual visit.

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Mythological Significance of the Temple

Celina also shared mythological stories associated with the temple, citing insights from Sri Sachin Panditji. According to legend, the Pandavas are believed to have constructed the temple during their agyatvas in the Mahabharata era.

Another popular belief linked to the shrine states that Lord Rama, guided by Shri Hanuman, worshipped Maa Baglamukhi at the temple before the battle against Ravana and performed a sacred havan seeking divine blessings for victory.

The actor concluded her spiritual message with a Baglamukhi mantra and an emotional reflection on surrender, repentance, and devotion.

Friendship with Preity Zinta Takes Centre Stage

Alongside her spiritual revelations, Celina also penned an affectionate tribute to longtime friend Preity Zinta, praising her unwavering support and kindness.

Calling Preity “one of the biggest lights” during her darkest times, Celina described the actor-businesswoman as someone admired not only for her beauty and acting talent but also for her compassionate heart.

In a spirited note celebrating Preity’s association with the Punjab Kings franchise, Celina wrote, “Preity... the only queen who ‘owns’ the kings.”

The two actors were recently seen together in Dharamsala cheering for Punjab Kings during an IPL match. Celina also mentioned the presence of Preity’s husband, Gene Goodenough, and actor Pratibha Ranta at the game.