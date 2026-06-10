Celina Jaitly visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga amid personal turmoil, says 'I leave my fears, my pain and my prayers'

New Delhi: Actress Celina Jaitly recently visited the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and shared an emotional note about her spiritual experience.

Celina Jaitly shares emotional post

The actress shared a series of photos from her visit along with a heartfelt caption. Describing the sacred shrine as a place that "touches your soul forever," Celina reflected on the sense of peace and strength she experienced there.

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Her caption read, "Today, I had the divine blessing of offering my prayers at the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

"The energy of Mahakal is impossible to describe in words. Standing before the Lord of Time, one is reminded of how fleeting life is and how eternal the divine remains. In the midst of life's challenges, the temple offers a profound sense of surrender, strength and peace."

The former beauty queen also encouraged people to visit the temple as seekers rather than tourists.

"To all those planning a visit, I would encourage you to come not only as tourists but as seekers. Take a moment to absorb the ancient vibrations, witness the devotion of countless pilgrims, and allow yourself to experience the spiritual heart of Ujjain.

"May Mahakal bless all with courage, wisdom, protection and inner peace. Har Har Mahadev!" she added.

'Before the Lord of Time, I surrender'

In another post, Celina shared a video from the temple premises in which she was seen chanting prayers.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "Before the Lord of Time, I surrender.

"Perhaps I have paid karmic debts carried across lifetimes. Perhaps Mahakal called me here not just for myself, but to remind everyone who sees this that we are never truly alone.

"In joy and in sorrow, in sickness and in health, in our victories and our losses, Mahakal walks beside us. Even when all seems lost, His grace remains.

"At the feet of Mahakal, I leave my fears, my questions, my pain and my prayers.

"Har Har Mahadev."

About Celina Jaitly

Celina married Peter Haag in 2011 and welcomed twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, the couple was blessed with another set of twins, Arthur and Shamsher. Tragically, Shamsher passed away shortly after birth due to a congenital heart condition.

The actress has been in the news in recent months over a legal dispute involving her estranged husband and his family. However, her latest social media posts focused entirely on her spiritual journey and experience at the revered Mahakaleshwar temple.