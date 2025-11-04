New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle and shared a long post about 'Ray Of Hope' sharing her side of the story about her soldier brother who has been detained in the UAE.

Celina Jaitly's 'Ray Of Hope' Post

The actress took to her social media handle and wrote: soldierstory Standing for a Soldier:A Ray of Hope from the Delhi High Court in the Case of Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly

I write this from the gates of the esteemed Delhi High Court with immense gratitude, as after an arduous 14 months I have finally reached the light at the end of the dark tunnel. I have just exited the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, where my writ petition regarding my brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly was heard in open court.

Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sachin Datta issued notice in my petition & directed the Government to file a status report. He also appointed a nodal officer for coordinating all assistance & facilitating contact in the matter of my brother Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, Veteran Indian Army, Infantry, 3 Para, Special Forces, who has been a victim of an enforced disappearance for 9 months followed by detainment.

You fought for us, bhai, now it’s time for us to stand behind you

For one year I have searched for answers for you. Now I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry.

Indian soldiers abroad continue to be targeted for reasons unknown, I pray to my government for their help & protection for our defenders

I continue to stand with my brother & for myself as I navigate this test that God has put our way

At this time I will not be able to answer any questions from members of the media or press. They may kindly contact the leading counsel on all my cases from India, Mr. Raghav Kacker, Kacker & Co., +91 99999 10000 who is leading & assisting me in navigating these very challenging times.

High Court hearing led by Advocate Raghav Kacker as arguing counsel

Special advisory Mr. Suradhish Vats (before he joined Trilegal)

Advocates for Petitioner Mr. Ribhav Pande, Mr. Madhav Aggarwal & Mr. Aayush Shukla.

Special Advisor: Colonel Sarvesh Sharma (VSM)

Who Is Vikrant Kumar Jaitly & What Is The Controversy?

For the unversed, Celina's brother Vikrant Kumar Jaitly is a retired Indian Army Major, who has been allegedly detained in the UAE since September 2024 allegedly over national security concerns, the court was informed today, reports NDTV.

The court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make sure that a contact between Celina and brother is facilitated - also to ensure that Vikrant and his wife, who is in the UAE also communicate. It has also sought a status report on efforts by the MEA.

According to NDTV report the plea states that that despite over a year of representations to the Indian Embassy, Consulate, and the Minister of External Affairs, the family has received no substantive information about Vikrant Jaitly's condition or legal status.

The next hearing is on December 4.