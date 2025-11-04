Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979803https://zeenews.india.com/people/celina-jaitlys-soldier-brother-detained-in-uae-actress-posts-about-ray-of-hope-amid-court-hearing-2979803.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
CELINA JAITLY

Celina Jaitly's Soldier Brother Detained In UAE, Actress Posts About 'Ray Of Hope' Amid Court Hearing

Celina Jaitly's Brother Detained: The court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make sure that a contact between Celina and brother is facilitated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Celina Jaitly's Soldier Brother Detained In UAE, Actress Posts About 'Ray Of Hope' Amid Court HearingPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle and shared a long post about 'Ray Of Hope' sharing her side of the story about her soldier brother who has been detained in the UAE. 

Celina Jaitly's 'Ray Of Hope' Post

The actress took to her social media handle and wrote: soldierstory Standing for a Soldier:A Ray of Hope from the Delhi High Court in the Case of Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

I write this from the gates of the esteemed Delhi High Court with immense gratitude, as after an arduous 14 months I have finally reached the light at the end of the dark tunnel. I have just exited the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, where my writ petition regarding my brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly was heard in open court.

Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sachin Datta issued notice in my petition & directed the Government to file a status report. He also appointed a nodal officer for coordinating all assistance & facilitating contact in the matter of my brother Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, Veteran Indian Army, Infantry, 3 Para, Special Forces, who has been a victim of an enforced disappearance for 9 months followed by detainment.

You fought for us, bhai, now it’s time for us to stand behind you

For one year I have searched for answers for you. Now I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry.

Indian soldiers abroad continue to be targeted for reasons unknown, I pray to my government for their help & protection for our defenders

I continue to stand with my brother & for myself as I navigate this test that God has put our way

At this time I will not be able to answer any questions from members of the media or press. They may kindly contact the leading counsel on all my cases from India, Mr. Raghav Kacker, Kacker & Co., +91 99999 10000 who is leading & assisting me in navigating these very challenging times.

High Court hearing led by Advocate Raghav Kacker as arguing counsel
Special advisory Mr. Suradhish Vats (before he joined Trilegal)
Advocates for Petitioner Mr. Ribhav Pande, Mr. Madhav Aggarwal & Mr. Aayush Shukla.
Special Advisor: Colonel Sarvesh Sharma (VSM)

Who Is Vikrant Kumar Jaitly & What Is The Controversy?

For the unversed, Celina's brother Vikrant Kumar Jaitly is a retired Indian Army Major, who has been allegedly detained in the UAE since September 2024 allegedly over national security concerns, the court was informed today, reports NDTV.

The court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make sure that a contact between Celina and brother is facilitated - also to ensure that Vikrant and his wife, who is in the UAE also communicate. It has also sought a status report on efforts by the MEA.

According to NDTV report the plea states that that despite over a year of representations to the Indian Embassy, Consulate, and the Minister of External Affairs, the family has received no substantive information about Vikrant Jaitly's condition or legal status.

The next hearing is on December 4.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gen Z
DNA Decords: What Global Survey Reveals About Career Mindset
Men vs Women Ageing
Marriage Really Helps You Live Longer? What Scientists Found Will Shock You
US Air Force Fighter Jet Crisis
America’s Sky Shield Cracking? Pentagon Leak Warns US Air Force Can’t Win War
US President Donald Trump
Trump’s ‘Pak Nuke Test’ Remark Raises Global Concern
Canada study visa rejection
Canada Clamps Down On Indian Study Permits; Three In Four Applicants Denied
Air India flight Ulaanbaatar
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Technical Issue
ED raids West Bengal
Bengal Fake Passport Racket: ED Launches Raids Linked To Pakistani Citizen
Afghanistan
Amid Afghan-Pak Tensions, A Call From Delhi To Kabul On 'Regional Situation'
Technology
India’s Smartphone Shipments Up 5% In July-Sept; Apple Breaks Into Top 5
BJP
BJP Asks K'taka Govt To Share Details Of B'luru Tunnel Project