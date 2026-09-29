Paris: Paris Fashion Week 2026 kicked off on a high note as L’Oréal Paris’ “Express Your Worth” show unfolded against the stunning backdrop of the illuminated Eiffel Tower. From Jane Fonda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kendall Jenner, women from different generations, backgrounds and fields came together to walk the runway. However, what made the star-studded showcase truly memorable was the appearance of iconic singer Céline Dion.