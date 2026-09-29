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  • /Celine Dion's ''I’m Alive' at Paris Fashion Week sets the mood, Aishwarya grooves to her iconic voice

Celine Dion's ''I’m Alive' at Paris Fashion Week sets the mood, Aishwarya grooves to her iconic voice

Paris Fashion Week 2026: Céline Dion performed her classic hit 'I’m Alive' before being joined on stage by fellow L’Oréal ambassadors:

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Celine Dion's ''I’m Alive' at Paris Fashion Week sets the mood, Aishwarya grooves to her iconic voice
Image Credit: Instagram

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Celine Dion's ''I’m Alive' at Paris Fashion Week sets the mood, Aishwarya grooves to her iconic voice
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