Centre Issues Advisory To OTT Platforms Against Obscenity And Indecency Amid India's Got Latent Row

The advisory also comes in the wake of the Supreme Court suggesting regulation on content on social media platforms.

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 06:30 PM IST|Source: PTI
Centre Issues Advisory To OTT Platforms Against Obscenity And Indecency Amid India's Got Latent Row (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Amid a row over vulgar jokes on social media, the Centre has cracked the whip and warned OTT platforms against transmitting content that is prohibited by the law.

In an advisory to over-the-top (OTT) platforms and self-regulatory bodies, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also asked them to strictly adhere to the Code of Ethics prescribed under the IT Rules-2021 while publishing content, including stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content. 

It also asked self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms to take appropriate proactive action for violation of the Code of Ethics by the platforms.

Have A Look At The Post: 

The ministry said it has received complaints from Members of Parliament, statutory organisations and public grievances regarding the alleged spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content published by certain publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and social media.

"In view of the above it is advised that the OTT platforms adhere to the various provisions of applicable laws, and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 while publishing content on their platforms, including stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics," the advisory said.

It said the Code of Ethics, inter-alia, require OTT platforms not to transmit any content that is prohibited by law, undertake age-based classification of content, based on general guidelines provided in the Schedule to the Rules, implement access control mechanism for 'A' rated content to restrict access to such content by a child, and also exercise due caution and discretion.

The advisory also comes in the wake of the Supreme Court suggesting regulation on content on social media platforms.

The apex court had flagged the "vacuum" in law when it comes to sharing content on platforms such as YouTube and said "all kinds of things were going on". 

