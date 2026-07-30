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CEO Harvey Mason Jr addresses BTS's absence, explains new Asian Pop category to 'expand' recognition

Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. broke his silence on BTS' decision to stay out of this year's Grammy Awards. He issued an official statement introducing Academy's newly Asian Pop category. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
CEO Harvey Mason Jr addresses BTS's absence, explains new Asian Pop category to 'expand' recognition
Image Credit: IMDb

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