Chahatt Khanna says ‘it was my choice’ on converting to Islam, opens up on return to Sanatana Dharma

New Delhi: Actor Chahatt Khanna, who was loved for her performance in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, recently opened up about her decision to convert to Islam before her marriage and the controversy that followed.

In a recent interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Khanna spoke about the misconceptions and public scrutiny she faced.

For the unversed, Chahatt converted to Islam before her marriage to Farhan Mirza and later returned to Hinduism.

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“My words are always misinterpreted. Even now, if I say something, one sentence will be picked and published somewhere in a different context,” she said.

She further stated that her conversion during her marriage to Farhan Mirza was completely her own decision.

“I am a very secular person. I celebrate Eid just as well as I celebrate Diwali, whether it was during my marriage or otherwise. Yes, I had converted to Islam by my own choice. Many people said that I was forced to convert, but I have never said that.”

She emphasised that she considers herself a secular person.

“Yes, I believe in Islam, I believe in Sanatan Dharma as well. That doesn’t mean I don’t believe in other religions. I am a very secular person.”

Facing backlash

The actress also opened up about facing backlash and the emotional toll of negative coverage surrounding her personal life, including her divorces.

“I used to feel disheartened, sad and scaredlike, what is happening to me? My name is getting spoiled. Some people even told me I wouldn’t get work because my name was being associated with negativity.”

However, over time, she said her perspective evolved.

“As things grew, my knowledge about people, life and different aspects increased. My confidence also grew with that knowledge, and these things started feeling very small.”

On returning to her roots of Sanatana Dharma

Earlier, in an interview in 2024, Khanna said she had no regrets about her conversion and valued what she learned from Islamic teachings, even as she eventually returned to Sanatana Dharma following her separation.

She said, “After my divorce, it took me a lot of time to come back to my originality. It took me four to five years to believe in Islam too, and I still believe in a few of their fundamentals. Bohot achhe hain. But thankfully, when I got back to my roots of Sanatana Dharma, I realised the greater truth behind a lot of things.”

When asked if she felt influenced by her experiences, Khanna responded that she wasn’t entirely sure, but admitted it could be seen that way.

“I don’t know what that was, but haan keh sakte hain. That’s why I say thankfully I’m back home. A lot of people did not want me to convert, but I did because I wanted to do nikaah. Not that I was forced to convert, but I did. And after that, I was definitely told, ‘Don’t worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, this is the correct way,’ and I, being a lost child, followed that way. I think it was fine; it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a much happier space. I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not, and I am living a very conscious life.”

For the unversed, Chahatt Khanna was first married to Bharat Narsinghani in 2006; their marriage ended within a year. She later married Farhan Mirza in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2018, citing sexual and mental harassment. The former couple has two daughters, Zoharr and Dityaa.

The actress is currently dating Rohan Gandotra.