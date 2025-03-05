Dubai: Actor Athiya Shetty heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter and husband KL Rahul's performance in the India Vs Australia match in the Champions Trophy 2025.

On Tuesday, Athiya posted a picture of her husband from the match on her Instagram Story and dropped a red heart emoji on it.

She also congratulated the Indian team as they knocked Australia out of the tournament and reached the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.

Ahan Shetty also congratulated KL Rahul for his performance and wrote, "Let's go".

Arjun Kapoor also shared a sweet meme related to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on his Instagram Story that said, "KLassy by KL, Kohlity by Kohli."

KL Rahul played a calm and composed knock of 42* against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinals, sealing the match with a six. He also completed 3,000 ODI runs. In 84 matches and 78 innings, he has 3,009 runs at an average of 48.53, with seven centuries and 18 fifties. His best score is 112. He excels for India at a variety of batting positions, be it as an opener or at number five and six in the middle order.

India finally savoured the sweet taste of revenge of the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak, which now became a distant memory as India relished its four-wicket victory in the semi-final.

By chasing down a competitive 265-run target, India toppled the record by completing its highest-successful run chase against Australia in an ICC event, bettering the previous best chase of 261 in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final.

Athiya and KL Rahul will soon embark the chapter of parenthood as they announced their pregnancy. They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)."