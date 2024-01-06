trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706797
Chandani Vibes: Pashmina Roshan Looks Like A Dream In Sizzling White Lehenga, Pics Inside

Complementing the look was a cute purse that added a delightful touch to the overall aesthetic, showcasing Pashmina's knack for pairing sophistication with a hint of playfulness. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pashmina Roshan, the epitome of grace and style, recently turned heads as she stepped out of her house in a pristine white lehenga. The ethereal ensemble accentuated her poise, reflecting her keen eye for fashion. 

Complementing the look was a cute purse that added a delightful touch to the overall aesthetic, showcasing Pashmina's knack for pairing sophistication with a hint of playfulness.

What truly set Pashmina apart was her commitment to minimalism. With subtle and carefully applied makeup, she embraced her natural beauty, making a statement that less is indeed more. Her fashion choices not only exude elegance but also inspire a trend of embracing simplicity in the ever-evolving world of style. 

Pashmina Roshan continues to be a beacon of fashion inspiration, effortlessly blending tradition and modernity with every public appearance. 

Stepping into showbiz with Ramesh Taurani's Ishq Vishk Rebound, a reboot of the 2003's hit film Ishq Vishk, which marked Shahid Kapoor's debut, Pashmina Roshan will be sharing the screen with Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan. 

Slated to release next year, Pashmina Roshan's debut film offers a contemporary twist to modern relationships. 

