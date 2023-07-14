Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh Wish ISRO

Brave yourself to witness India’s scripting history yet again! The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. The lift-off is expected to happen at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. India’s second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon can make it the fourth nation to land on the moon if turns successful. While the entire nation is extending its wishes and praying for the mission to be successful, Bollywood celebrities, too, are wishing for astronomical success. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Anupam Kher wished ISRO scientists all the best for the mission.

Akshay Kumar Shares Old Tweet

Akshay Kumar pulled out an old tweet from the time of Chandrayaan 2 to celebrate the occasion. Sharing his old tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for Chandrayaan 3. A billion hearts are praying for you.” The actor, in 2019, tweeted, “There’s no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident Chandrayaan 2 will make way for Chandrayaan 3 soon. We will rise again.”



Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal was released in 2019. Based on India's first Mars Orbiter Mission, the film performed well at the box office. While Akshay was seen as a mission director in the film, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi among others were also seen in pivotal roles.

Suniel Shetty Roots For ISRO

Suniel Shetty also poured in wishes for the “astronomical” success of ISRO. He tweeted, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to #Chandrayaan3 for its upcoming mission! Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical!"

Anupam Kher And Riteish Deshmukh Extended Wishes For ISRO

Besides Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh also wished for the moon mission to be successful. Riteish, on his Twitter account, shared a picture of himself and said that he was excited about the launch and wished the team tall the best.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at ISRO all the very best for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 . Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara (may our flag fly high). Jai Hind…"

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to reach the orbit of the moon and make a soft landing on the lunar surface through a lander. It also plans the rover to come out of the lander and study the surface of the moon. Earlier in 2019, a few problems had emerged during the last stage of Chandrayaan-2 due to which the lander and rover both crashed on the moon’s surface.