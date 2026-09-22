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  • /Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, 'I only have one IG account'

Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, 'I only have one IG account'

Channing Tatum and Kravitz began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023 before ending their relationship in October 2024 after three years together, according to People.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, 'I only have one IG account'
Image Credit: Instagram

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Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, 'I only have one IG account'
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