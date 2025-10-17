Charlie Puth And Wife Brooke Expecting Their First Baby, Sharing Joy After Recent Wedding

Los Angeles: Music sensation Charlie Puth is embracing fatherhood. On Thursday, the singer-songwriter, 33, shared that he and wife Brooke are expecting their first baby together.

The couple made the announcement cheekily in a clip from the music video for his song, ‘Changes’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the video, Charlie Puth can be seen standing next to Brooke, who wears a red sweater and places her hands on her stomach.

As per ‘People’, the singer looks at his wife and places his hands on top of hers, smiling down at her. The two then walk off together.

A press release for ‘Changes’ stated that in the music video, Charlie Puth "reflects on 'Changes' both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone”. In an Instagram post from October 8, Charlie Puth also shared that he was excited to share his new song because it will be "perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why”.

The singer-songwriter and the public relations coordinator, 25, got married on Sept. 7, 2024, at Puth's family house in Montecito, California. The soon-to-be dad confirmed the nuptials in an Instagram post shared days later on September 17.

In October, he said that he’d run through his wedding vows ahead of time, and, “in very true me form”, had made them rhyme. But when the time came, so did the tears.

“I had practiced it so many times, and I was reading it with such confidence. I thought I sounded like Barack Obama reading a speech. And I got up there and I was trembling and crying, but I was just so happy. I think my happiness overtook me”, he added.