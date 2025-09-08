Chase Teaser: Dhoni Makes Movie Debut With Madhavan In A Vasan Bala Outing? Watch

New Delhi: The diehard fans of actor R Madhavan and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) woke up to a surprise when Madhavan and Vasan Bala dropped the teaser of his upcoming project Chase. The collaboration immediately set social media buzzing, as nobody expected to see Dhoni step into the showbiz world alongside none other than Maddy.

About Chase Teaser

Directed by Vasan Bala, Chase looks like a stylish action thriller. The teaser shows Madhavan and Dhoni dressed in black, wearing sunglasses, holding guns, and ready for combat. The visual is striking — two icons from completely different worlds now sharing the same frame. The teaser has made fans speculate whether Chase is going to be Dhoni's first full-fledged role in a movie.

Earlier, he has been featured in several ads and made a cameo in a Tamil film, but this one is looking like a longer screen-space time.

Madhavan shared the clip with the line: “One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up — a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase — teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon.” Within minutes, fans flooded the internet with excitement, celebrating what many are calling a “dream crossover.”

Chase Cast, Storyline

For Madhavan, Chase comes at a busy time. He is also gearing up for Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film promises scale and grandeur, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It shows Madhavan’s ability to balance both ensemble blockbusters and stylish genre films.

MS Dhoni Makes Movie Debut

For Dhoni, this teaser marks a bold step beyond cricket. Recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in London as the 11th Indian to join the prestigious club, Dhoni continues to explore new frontiers. After making history as the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies — the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — he now surprises fans with an on-screen avatar.

With over 10,000 ODI runs at an average of 50.57, his achievements are legendary. Watching him transition into an action-packed teaser brings an entirely new dimension to his persona.