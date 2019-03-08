Check out Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding card

New Delhi: Ahead of their extravagant wedding, the pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding card has surfaced on social media.

The Ambanis, who ended 2018 on a high note with the wedding of their daughter Isha Ambani to Anand Piramal, have geared of for the wedding of their son Akash. The Ambani scion is all set to walk the aisle with his childhood sweetheart Shloka on March 9.

Check out the pictures:

The lavish wedding will reportedly take place on March 9, 2019, at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. As per reports, the guests will be putting up in Mumbai's Trident Hotel, and will be transported to the wedding venue at 3:30 pm for the 'baaraat' ceremony. The rituals are expected to commence at 7:30 pm on March 9.

Following the wedding, two separate receptions will be hosted by Ambanis on March 10 and 11. Both the events are expected to be held at the wedding venue and will be attended by eminent personalities from all over the world.

For the unversed, Akash proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka in March 2018.

Shloka is the youngest of three children of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Shloka is currently a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor.