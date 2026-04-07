Chef Sanjeev Kapoor refused Padma Shri awards...until THIS condition was accepted - Know what was his request

New Delhi: Renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor began his career in the hospitality industry in 1984. He became famous for his culinary style and way of presenting delicious recipes on television - striking a chord with audiences. He became the youngest Executive Chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai in the year 1992. He was honoured with Padma Shri award in 2017.

When Chef refused Padma Shri award...

In a video series named 'Kahani Khazana', Chef Sanjeev Kapoor got nostalgic and recalled the time when he was honoured with the Padma Shri in April 2017 but faced one major issue. He wished to wear his chef's uniform for the ceremony, but was denied permission.

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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor opened up on the importance of wearing the uniform. "For all the years I worked in a hotel as a chef, I wore my full uniform every single day at work." He added, "I feel the chef's uniform carries pride and honour, and maybe that's why chefs have reached where they are today, " he said.

He shared how he was told to wear Indian attire for the awards ceremony instead of his chef's uniform. "I was told there's a protocol and that I would have to wear national dress," he said.

However, he was keen on wearing his uniform as it was his profession and he made his request clear. He told them he would attend the ceremony only in his chef's uniform, adding, "If you don't want to give me the Padma Shri in this, then don't give it at all."

Everything was sorted and he received his Padma Shri honor wearing his chef's uniform. "I arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and without any argument or problem, I received the Padma Shri in my chef's uniform. I feel the Padma Shri I received is not just for me, it's for the entire chef community, " he said.

"When I started on TV, the chef's cap disappeared from the frame. Slowly, to look more casual, they suggested I wear a normal shirt instead," he also recalled.