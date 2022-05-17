हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chetana Raj, 21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery, parents allege negligence

Chetana Raj had asked them for permission to undergo fat surgery but the family had told her not to undergo the surgery. She had undergone surgery without family members` knowledge.

Chetana Raj, 21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery, parents allege negligence

Bengaluru: In a shocking development, a 21-year-old Kannada small screen actress died while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Tuesday. According to police, she was undergoing surgery without knowledge of her parents.

Chetana Raj is the young actress who succumbed during surgery. The parents are now alleging negligence on part of the surgeons. They are also saying that the surgery was conducted without proper equipment.

Chetana Raj is a resident of Abbigere in Bengaluru. The hospital authorities are maintaining that the death occurred due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.

Chetana Raj had acted in popular serials `Geetha`, `Doresaani`, `Olavina Nildana`. She had also acted in `Havayaami`, a Kannada movie.

Govinda Raj, father of Chetana Raj explained that his daughter was admitted to the hospital at 8.30 am on Monday. By the time they got to know about it, the surgery had already started.

By the evening, the lungs were filled with water or fat content and she had faced breathing problems. There were no proper facilities in the ICU, he said.

Chetana Raj had asked them for permission to undergo fat surgery but the family had told her not to undergo the surgery. She had undergone surgery without family members` knowledge, he explained.

"My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment," he stated.

"My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends. Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member she had come for the surgery. "I will initiate legal action against hospital authorities," he said.

