Chhaava Release: Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna Seek Blessings At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Mumbai: As their film “Chhaava” is all set to release on February 14, actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vicky Kaushal seeked divine blessings at Sai Baba's shrine in Shirdi.

The two stars, who have been crowned with the “National Crush” titles, visited the shrine on Wednesday to seek blessings from Sai Baba shrine. When the actress arrived at the temple, she was seen with a cast around leg, which she had injured during a strenuous gym session.

Dressed in a blue Indian attire, Rashmika was seen limping as she walked and was seen holding Vicky’s hand as they made their way to the temple. She leaned on Vicky for support while walking towards Sai Samadhi Mandir and held on to his hand for assistance.

Crowd gathered as they saw the two stars and were seen chanting "Chhaava, Chhaava," in support of her. A few days ago, Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif had visited Shirdi alone to seek blessings.

The stars had earlier offered prayers at the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar as they landed in the city to promote their next, "Chhaava".

Expressing his experience of visiting the Golden Temple, Vicky penned a note on his Instagram that read, "There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru."

Rashmika had posted: "Amritsar... Ki Haal aaaa!!!".

“Chhaava” will see Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant.