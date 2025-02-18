Chhaava: Viineet Kumar Gets His Much Awaited Due With Vicky Kaushal Starrer Release

Mumbai: Viineet Kumar Singh, renowned for his performance in Mukkabaaz, is finally receiving the recognition he deserves with his latest release, Chhaava. In this much-anticipated film, the actor plays a significant role alongside Vicky Kaushal, and his stellar performance has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. His portrayal of Kavi Kalash in the film has been widely praised, with many noting his ability to evoke deep emotion and connect with the viewers on a personal level.

Viineet shared an emotional moment on his social media, expressing the overwhelming gratitude he felt after receiving a standing ovation during a theater visit. In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram, he reflected on the profound impact cinema can have on people’s lives. “It’s one thing to know your work inspires and touches hearts, but to witness it firsthand is overwhelming,” he wrote. He added that he never imagined his portrayal of Kavi Kalash would bring people to tears, expressing how blessed he felt to have brought the character to life in Chhaava.

“I feel blessed to have been a part of Chhaava and to have brought Kavi Kalash to life,” Viineet said. “Grateful for this unprecedented love and respect. Thank you so much.”



Earlier in his interview, the actor spoke about his struggles and how his path diverged from that of Alia Bhatt. He shared an emotional anecdote from his past, revealing how, while Alia was a baby and he was struggling to find work and today when Alia is a star he is still struggling, “I remember, I was doing Dhokha. I had a phase when I didn’t know what was happening, so I went back to Banaras. Nothing was happening for 7-8 years,” he recalled. “Alia at that time was so young, she would sit in Mahesh Bhatt’s lap. I was struggling then, and I am struggling today too.”

Chhaava has proven to be a turning point in Viineet Kumar Singh’s career, bringing him the recognition and respect he’s longed for. The heartfelt standing ovation from audiences and the warm reception of his performance in the film show that his struggle was not in vain.