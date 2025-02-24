Chhaava: What Happened To Sambhaji Maharaj’s Wife & Son After Aurangzeb’s Brutal Killing?

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has left audiences deeply emotional, as the film brings to life the valiant story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his tragic execution at the hands of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. While the film has captivated viewers, many are curious about what happened to Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, Maharani Yesubai, and their son, Shahu Maharaj, after his death.

The Aftermath of Sambhaji Maharaj’s Execution

Sambhaji Maharaj was executed in 1689 after he refused to surrender to Aurangzeb. His brutal killing was meant to serve as a warning to the Marathas, but it had the opposite effect. His martyrdom became a rallying point for the Marathas, fueling their resistance against the Mughals.

Maharani Yesubai’s Role in the Resistance

After Sambhaji Maharaj’s death, it is claimed that Maharani Yesubai took charge of the situation with remarkable intelligence and resilience. One of the users on the X account started a thread and claimed how Yesubai sought to avenge of Sambahiji's death.

It is claimed that Yesubai meticulously planned the Maratha strategy before the fall of Raigad Fort, ensuring that her son, Rajaram Maharaj, was safely sent to Jinjee (present-day Tamil Nadu). This move was crucial in keeping the Maratha lineage alive and continuing the fight against the Mughals.

Yesubai also played a key role in orchestrating guerrilla warfare tactics, which led to the continuous downfall of Mughal-held forts. The Marathas, instead of surrendering, intensified their attacks from multiple fronts, making it difficult for the Mughals to maintain control over the Deccan.

The Captivity of Yesubai & Shahu Maharaj

Despite her strategic brilliance, Maharani Yesubai, along with her young son Shahu Maharaj, was eventually captured by Aurangzeb in 1689. They were taken to Mughal captivity, where they were used as political hostages to suppress Maratha uprisings. However, the imprisonment of Shahu Maharaj would later play a crucial role in shaping Maratha history.

Aurangzeb’s Defeat & the Rise of the Marathas

As Aurangzeb aged, he found it increasingly difficult to suppress the relentless Maratha resistance. Despite holding Yesubai and Shahu Maharaj captive, the Marathas continued to reclaim their lost territories. Aurangzeb spent nearly two decades fighting in the Deccan, only to see his empire weaken.

After Aurangzeb died in 1707, Shahu Maharaj was released and returned to the Maratha homeland. His return marked the beginning of a new era, where the Marathas not only regained lost ground but also emerged as the dominant power in India. The once-mighty Mughal Empire crumbled, with its rulers becoming mere puppets under Maratha influence.

Conclusion

Maharani Yesubai’s courage and intelligence ensured that Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice did not go in vain. Her efforts kept the Maratha resistance alive, leading to the eventual downfall of Mughal rule in India. The Marathas avenged Sambhaji’s death, proving that his martyrdom was not an end, but the beginning of a greater fight for Swarajya.