Chhath Puja 2025: Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Yadav Lead Celeb Festivities And Wishes

New Delhi: As devotees across the country celebrated Chhath Puja 2025 (October 25–28) with devotion and joy, several celebrities from the Bhojpuri and entertainment industries took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes and share glimpses of their celebrations.

Actress Manisha Rani, known for her appearances in shows like Bigg Boss and Rise and Fall, shared pictures from her puja wearing a traditional green saree. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Yeh festival nahi, emotion hai hum Bihariyon ke liye. Jai Chhathi Maiya!” — beautifully expressing the emotional connect Biharis share with the festival.

Bigg Boss 19 fame Baseer Ali also joined in the festive spirit, wishing his followers, “Offering prayers, gratitude, and sunshine this Chhath Puja.”

Popular Bhojpuri actors Kajal Raghwani and Arvind Akela Kallu celebrated the occasion with their families. Kallu shared pictures of his mother preparing offerings for the puja, while Raghwani posted images of herself in traditional attire performing rituals.

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari and singer-actor Pawan Singh marked the occasion by releasing special Chhath songs, which quickly gained traction among fans.

Adding to the festive fervor, Khesari Lal Yadav, and hit Bhojpuri duo Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua, also released devotional tracks dedicated to Chhathi Maiyya. Aamrapali expressed gratitude to her fans, writing, “Humare gaane ko itna pyaar aur dulaar dene ke liye tahe dil se dhanyavaad. Iss audio par aapke reels ki bhi apeksha rahegi. Please watch the whole song only on Aamrapali Dubey Official YouTube channel — link in bio.”

From music releases to heartfelt prayers, this year’s Chhath Puja saw stars and fans unite in devotion, celebration, and gratitude to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya.

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh shared pictures from her Chhath Puja festivities as she celebrated the occasion with full festivity and vigour.

What is Chatth Puja?

Chhath Puja is a vibrant and highly revered Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival is marked by devotion, strict rituals, and a focus on purity and cleanliness. Spanning four days—from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya—each day holds special significance. Here’s a complete guide to the second day, known as Lohanda and Kharna.

Celebs Who Celebrate Chhath Puja

Several Bollywood and television celebrities also celebrate Chhath Puja with deep devotion and pride in their roots.

Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra, who hail from Bihar, often express their emotional connection to the festival, sharing wishes and memories with fans each year.

Actress Monalisa also marks the occasion, sharing festive pictures and extending greetings to her followers.

Famous TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary has shared that he celebratres the festival with his wife Debina Bonnerjee, performing traditional rituals and sharing glimpses of their celebration online.

The list of celebrity devotees also includes Ravi Kishan, one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most popular stars, who continues to observe the festival with reverence despite his busy schedule.

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, originally from Patna, also celebrates Chhath Puja with great enthusiasm. The festival holds a special place in his family, where it is observed every year with traditional fervor and devotion.