Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actress Brinda Dahal Shares Her Makar Sankranti Experience: 'Flying Kites...'

New Delhi: Makar Sankranti is celebrated with different traditions across regions, and for Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress Brinda Dahal, it has a special significance. Growing up in Nepal, Brinda’s Makar Sankranti celebrations were different, marked by unique customs that have now been enriched by her experiences on the set of the Sun Neo show.

Reflecting on how the festival is celebrated in Nepal, Brinda shared, “Since I am from Nepal, we celebrate Makar Sankranti a bit differently. It’s not a very elaborate celebration, but we do make chikki, laddoos, and eat dishes like dahi chura, gud chura, and other items. There’s also an interesting tradition for children. They block the road with ropes and stop passersby, asking for money. They keep a small idol of Lord Shiva and Parvati on the side and chant their praises like ‘Shiv Parvati ki Jai’. They won’t let anyone pass until they give some money."

However, Brinda experienced a whole new side of Makar Sankranti during her time on the Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya set. “In fact, this was my first time flying a kite, which I did on the set of Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya for Sun Neo. It was such a fun experience! I enjoyed it a lot, especially since everyone taught me how to fly a kite. Although my hands did get a bit sore during the process, it was worth it. In the show, we also offered bhog to God and served food to Brahmins, which taught me about customs we don’t typically follow in Nepal. I also learned how this festival has different names and is celebrated in various unique ways across different regions."

Brinda also shared her excitement about the popular phrase “Kai Po Che!” used during kite-flying. “During the shoot, My co-actors kept shouting "Kai Po Che," and I got curious and asked what it meant. That’s when I learned it signifies someone’s kite has been cut. These were all new things I learned about the festival, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

Brinda Dahal plays Vaishnavi in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, a show that airs on Sun Neo at 7 PM. It tells the heartwarming story of Vaishnavi, an orphan who finds solace in her unshakeable faith in Chhathi Maiyya, a motherly figure in her life. The show also features Sneha Wagh, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ashish Dixit, and more.